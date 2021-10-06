Diana L. "Dee" Cerniglia

1947 - 2021

Diana L. "Dee" Cerniglia, 74, formerly of Energy, passed Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Westside Rehab Care Center in West Frankfort surrounded by her loving family.

Dee devoted her life to her family as a homemaker. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife; who always put her family first. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Dee was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin.

Dee was born Aug. 15, 1947 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Vernon and Betty (Flannigan) Nelson.

Dee married Paul Joseph "P. J." Cerniglia, Jr. on June 15, 1968 in Waukegan, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2000.

She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law: Gina and Dr. Martin "Marty" Moffett of Herrin, IL, Cristina and J. C. Waddell of Herrin, IL, and Angie and Chris Cheatham of Mt. Vernon, IL; eight grandchildren: Rebecca Moffett of Herrin, IL, Marin Moffett of Herrin, IL, Carina Cerniglia of Carterville, IL, Anthony Cerniglia of Herrin, IL, P. J. Huizenga of Herrin, IL, Gianni Cheatham of Mt. Vernon, IL, Cristiana Cheatham of Mt. Vernon, IL, and Vincenzo Cheatham of Mt. Vernon, IL; two brothers: Craig Nelson of Downingtown, PA and Jeff Nelson of Downingtown, PA; three sisters-in-law: Kathie O'Connell of NY, Georgianna Cerniglia of WA, and Mary Martha Cerniglia of MI; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Ted and Suellen Cerniglia of MI; life-long best friend, Twilla Middleton of Herrin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Dee's wishes were to be cremated; a graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at San Carlo Cemetery in Herrin with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Centerstone Foundation, 200 North Emerald Lane, Carbondale, IL 62901; for treatment and care of those with mental health issues.

Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with arrangements.