Diane Tharp Rhodes

March 6, 1936 - Dec. 18, 2021

SPRINGFIELD — Diane Tharp Rhodes, 85, of Springfield, died at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Diane was born on March 6, 1936, in West Frankfort, the daughter of Pender and Bertha Webb Tharp. She was a graduate of Southern Illinois University and taught in the Springfield Public School District 186 for 33 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Diane is survived by her sister, Jean Tharp Berger; a niece, Jennifer Sabir; a nephew, Kenneth Berger; and several other nieces and nephews.

Graveside ceremonies will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.