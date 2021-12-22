Diane Tharp Rhodes
March 6, 1936 - Dec. 18, 2021
SPRINGFIELD — Diane Tharp Rhodes, 85, of Springfield, died at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Diane was born on March 6, 1936, in West Frankfort, the daughter of Pender and Bertha Webb Tharp. She was a graduate of Southern Illinois University and taught in the Springfield Public School District 186 for 33 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Diane is survived by her sister, Jean Tharp Berger; a niece, Jennifer Sabir; a nephew, Kenneth Berger; and several other nieces and nephews.
Graveside ceremonies will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.