BENTON — Diann Pemberton Keith, 76, passed away at 1:30 p.m. July 22, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

She was born Sept. 12, 1943, to Stanley and Geneva (Williams) Pemberton in Benton.

Diann married Robert Merrill Keith on Aug. 10, 1968, and they were married for 51 years. She loved him infinitely.

Diann's purpose in life was to love, care for, and educate children. She obtained a bachelor's and master's degree in education from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She fulfilled her purpose each day of her life through her love and support for her children, nieces and nephews and the many children whose lives she changed for the better during her 34 years as an educator. During those 34 years, Diann taught school in Rantoul; Austin, Texas; and Benton. She served as a teacher of special education students, kindergartners, and first graders, among other assignments.