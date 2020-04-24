Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

MARION — Dick Eairheart, 83, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Heartland Regional Medical Center.

Private funeral service and visitation will be in Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor David Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy.