Dietta Evadean "Dard" Church

CAMBRIA - Dietta Evadean "Dard" Church, 90, of Cambria, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Apostolic Church of Cambria, with the Rev. R.H. Chitwood officiating. Burial will be at Blairsville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Church of Cambria, or St. Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, TN.

She was married to Robert Lee Church on October 26, 1945. They were married for 58 years before he passed in October 2003.