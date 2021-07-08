Dietta Evadean "Dard" Church
CAMBRIA - Dietta Evadean "Dard" Church, 90, of Cambria, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Apostolic Church of Cambria, with the Rev. R.H. Chitwood officiating. Burial will be at Blairsville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Church of Cambria, or St. Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, TN.
She was married to Robert Lee Church on October 26, 1945. They were married for 58 years before he passed in October 2003.
Evadean is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Marsha (Tom) McGuire of Carterville, Donetta Gaye (Hector) Pancheco of Houston, Texas, and Lynette (Steve) Marble of Duluth, Minnesota; six sons and daughters-in-law: Robbie (Linda) Church of Carterville, Dee (Linda) Church of Carterville, Jeff (Melodie) Church of Carterville, Randy (Patricia) Church of Nixa, Missouri, Lyndell (Annette) Church of Cambria, and Jim (Jill) Church of Bartlett, Tennessee; one sister, Linda Burris of Energy; sister-in-law, Rosemary Hall of Energy; brother-in-law, J.R. (Doc) Church of Cambria; plus 50 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, who fondly called her "Mimmie".
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Church; her daughter, Sherry Faye; her son, Bobby, and his wife Sherry; her parents, Evan and Freeda Hall; and her brother, Frank Hall.
Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is in charge of arrangements. For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
