Dixie Lee Simmons

May 10, 1946 - Jan. 23, 2023

WEST FRANKFORT - Dixie Lee Simmons, 76, of West Frankfort, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:03 p.m. at the St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon with her family by her side. She was born May 10, 1946 in Benton, Illinois to James "Dick" Glover and Jamima (Irby) Glover. She married John L. Simmons on Oct. 17, 1964 in West Frankfort and he passed away on Oct. 18, 1998.

Dixie and her husband, John owned and operated Johnny's Market in the Heights for many years until his passing. She then worked for 14 years for the IBEW Local 702 in West Frankfort as a secretary.

Dixie was the first female Mayor of West Frankfort, fulfilling her husband's term after he had passed away.

She was a graduate of Benton High School, class of 1964. There she played the clarinet in the band and was also a baton twirler. She was a member of the IBEW Local 702 and the Teamsters Local 50.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Amy (Simmons) Russell of West Frankfort, son, Mike (Lisa) Simmons of West Frankfort, grandchildren, Johnny Simmons, Mirabella McKeown, Sarafina ( Mike) Terrana, Madeline (Lane) Arteman and Max Pernitsky and by great-grandchildren, Ivy Arteman and Louli and Coco Bozic. She is also survived by stepgrandchildren, Emily (Justin) Zurlinden, Alicia Mormino, Josh Russell and Kaitlyn Russell as well as nieces, Jackie Shaw, Susan Darnell, Amanda Rone and nephew Daniel Glover, several great nieces and nephews and many cousins as well as numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John, son-in-law, William Mark Russell and by brothers, Richard, Jimmy and Jack Glover and by sisters, Janneta Marteney and Peggy Glover and by a niece, Kelly Marteney and by a nephew, Alan E. Shaw.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort with burial in the Tower Heights Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Tower Heights Cemetery Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.