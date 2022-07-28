Dolly Mae Blankenship

MARION — Dolly Mae Blankenship, age 92, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the Shawnee Christian Living and Rehabilitation Center of Herrin, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The graveside committal service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL, with Rev. Ivan Ryan presiding.

Those wishing to attend the committal service should gather at the cemetery prior to 1 p.m.

Interment will follow next to her husband, Earl Blankenship, Jr.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to either or both; "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital" and/or "American Cancer Society." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the cemetery and funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.