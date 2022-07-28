Dolly Mae Blankenship
MARION — Dolly Mae Blankenship, age 92, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the Shawnee Christian Living and Rehabilitation Center of Herrin, IL.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.
The graveside committal service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL, with Rev. Ivan Ryan presiding.
Those wishing to attend the committal service should gather at the cemetery prior to 1 p.m.
Interment will follow next to her husband, Earl Blankenship, Jr.
The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to either or both; "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital" and/or "American Cancer Society." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the cemetery and funeral home.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.