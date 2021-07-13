Don Paul Boehne
1940 - 2021
CARBONDALE — Don Paul Boehne, 81, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born on June 28, 1940, to Rev. H. Paul and Lucille (Mueller) Boehne in St. Louis, MO. He married Jean Martin on December 27, 1963, in St. Louis, MO.
Don is survived by his wife, Jean; sons: Jeffrey (wife Danielle) Boehne of St. Charles, MO and Scott (wife Cari) Boehne of Dover, DE; sister, Judy Eckert of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren: Austin, Grant, Grayson, Maxine, Troy, and Ronin Boehne; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. H. Paul and Lucille Boehne, and sister, Lou-Ann Launhardt.
Don was a psychology professor at John A. Logan College until his retirement in 1999. He was an active member of the Carbondale Lions Club, the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale, and the SIU Learning in Retirement group. During his time at John A. Logan College, he served as a tour leader to students and the community to many destinations abroad. Upon his retirement, he continued this work through SIU Learning in Retirement and First United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Rev. John Annable officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Carbondale, the American Cancer Society, Hospice of Southern Illinois in Marion or a charity of your choice.
Meredith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Don, visit www.meredithfh.com.
