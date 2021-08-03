Donald Adcock
ELMHURST - Donald Adcock, 86, of Elmhurst, IL, passed away July 15, 2021. He was born July 22, 1934, son of Herbert and Audra Fae (Lynch) Adcock.
He is survived by his wife, Joann (Davison) Adcock and two daughters: Beth Pulver (Ken) of Menominee, MI and Michele Polk (Terry) of Glen Ellyn, IL. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Amanda, Kenan, and Mark Pulver and Logan Polk; five siblings: Beverly Chapman, Terrel Adcock (Edie), Carrol Adcock (Maggie), Gary Adcock (Loretta), Marla Boester; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; mother and father in-law: Harley Davison and Emma (Hammann) Davison; one brother, Wendell; two sisters: Mary Jane James (Eddie) and Brenda; two brothers-in-law: Phillip Davison and Eddie James and one sister-in-law, Gertrude (Metzinger) Davison.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 10-11:00 a.m. at Searby Funeral Home in Tamaroa. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Mueller Hill in Pinckneyville immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the COPD Foundation, American Lung Association or Respiratory Health Association.
For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.
