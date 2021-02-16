CARBONDALE — Donald Alan "Don" Gulbrandsen, age 80, of Carbondale, Illinois, passed away suddenly on February 13, 2021, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. A private service for the immediate family will be held at Crain Pleasant Grove - Murdale Funeral Home in Murphysboro. The family is planning a celebration of Don's life for his family and friends in late summer 2021.
Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home in Murphysboro is in charge of arrangements.
