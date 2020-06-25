OZARK — Donald C. Treat, 79, a resident of rural Ozark, passed away at 10:33 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
A service honoring the life of Donald Treat will be at noon Friday, June 26, in the First Pentecostal Church, 90 Locust St., Ozark, Illinois. Burial will be in the Wise-Robinson Cemetery, north of Ozark. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the First Pentecostal Church in Ozark. Additionally, there will be a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, June 26.
Memorials may be made to the First Pentecostal Church, 90 Locust St., Ozark, IL 62972.
To view the full obituary, to share a memory of Donald or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, visit www.baileyfh.com.
Those attending the visitation and service are asked to observe standard and customarily accepted social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
