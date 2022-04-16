Donald Charles Urberger
CARBONDALE — Donald Charles Urberger, 72, passed away at Saline County Nursing & Care Center in Harrisburg on March 31, 2022.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Newman Center in Carbondale with Father Brown officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the Funeral Mass on Monday.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted with arrangements. For more information visit www.meredithfh.com.
