Donald D. Barrett

DU QUOIN - Donald D. Barrett, 93, of Du Quoin, passed away at 11:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at his residence.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin with Rev. April Turner officiating.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin.

Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Du Quoin V.F.W. and American Legion and the Army National Guard.

Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Park in Du Quoin.

Friends may make memorials to Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be accepted at the funeral home.

