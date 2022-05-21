Donald Dean Gaddis II

July 12, 1972 - May 16, 2022

MARION — Donald Dean Gaddis II was born in Marion, IL on July 12, 1972. Donnie left his earthly life on May 16, 2022, with his parents: Donald and Janice Gaddis, Marleis and Bob Trover; and great-aunt, Doris Miller by his side.

Surviving and missing Donnie everyday are his grandmothers: Lora Lee Motsinger and Garnelle Trover; his loving aunts and uncles: Melinda (Steve) Karnes, Cindy (Bill) Suitt, Joni Gaddis, and Kathi (Brad) Walker; his siblings: Katie (Jacque) Risley, Ashley Trover, and Lance (Sarah) Trover; nephew, Jamison Risley; cousins: Tyler Karnes, Bryan Throgmorton, Bobby Dean (Sherry) Throgmorton, Teri (Bill) Coscarelli, Brittni Throgmorton, Cyra Coscarelli, Carol (Ken)Sedor, Scarlett Miller, Michelle (Dave) Adams, Jade (Blake) Gainous, Harper and Eliana Gainous, Kendra (Carlos) Benezario, Billy Cantrell, Debby (Dean) Spindler, Patti Rogers, David Motsinger, LuAn Pope, Eric Motsinger, Tom Motsinger, Jon Motsinger, Justin Steinmarch, Leslie Steinmarch, Hannah (Jay) Tirey, Harvey Tirey, Jacob Suitt, Derek Walker, Connor Walker, and Gabe Walker. He is also survived by extended family Larry (Patti) Trover, Jerry (Cena) Trover, Joan (Jack) Nulty; their children; and the children and grandchildren of Alice Trover; and many more family members; and friends. Grandparents: Marvin Motsinger, Lester and Judy Gaddis, Chester and Grace Motsinger, Herb and Marie Smiley, Joseph and Ethel Gaddis, and Bill and Mary DuFour; great-aunts; uncles; and cousins: Leora Cantrell, Virginia Dean Dufour, Mary Lynn Throgmorton, JoAnn Goad, Gene Goad, Bob Throgmorton, Bill Miller, Cora Rogers, Mildred (Kenneth, Nick) Simpson, Gymple (Dean) Motsinger, Kathy Hamer, Gary Motsinger, and many more aunts; uncles; cousins; and special friends preceded him in death.

He was blessed to have family always begging to babysit and take care of him. Donnie had an active childhood. He was a joy to his family, as they participated in activities and watched his ballgames. He was a cub scout, played little league baseball and flag football. He spent his childhood playing with his neighborhood and school friends. He loved his teachers and his schools. He visited his relatives in Southern Illinois and across the United States. He especially liked outdoors on the Hill or at the KP Lake. His main childhood past time in middle school and high school was standing under and around the goal post, fine tuning his basketball shot. On one occasion, he made over 30 points at a game against Vienna. Bob Trover, the coach at the time remembers his shot. Voted most Courteous and Humorous, Donnie graduated from Johnston City High School in 1990. During that time, he played basketball. A practiced shot, he made 23 of 25 baskets to advance him to the Breese Mater Dei Free Throw Contest. He ran track, played basketball and golf. He played golf for John A. Logan, finished his associate degree at Shawnee Community College in 1998 and completed his Bachelor's Degree in Food and Nutrition from Southern Illinois University.

During his early adult years, he labored to help build the Gambit Golf Course; and worked to support the physically disabled, including a College Instructor, who he has had continued friendship. He supported and worked for older individuals, so they could continue to live in their homes, including an SIU Centenarian.

Donnie worked at the Bi-County Health Department for 10 years with high regard for Mr. Castrale, Bi-County Bob, Sanitarians, Nurses, Retired Secretaries, and other Staff. He worked independently for the last few years, supporting friends and family during COVID.

He continued his interest in golf, traveling to auctions, trading, visiting with friends, eating, playing cards with his friends. He loved to drive around the Country Roads of Southern Illinois.

His ministry changed over the years. He was Baptized at the First Baptist Church in Johnston City. As a child and adult, he attended churches through the area and read, listened to and talked about the Bible and Jesus Christ Daily. He visited Ireland on a ministry mission spreading the message of the Bible. He was articulate and passionate in his messages from the Bible.

After experiencing it, he was also passionate about justice and injustice to people. He spoke at council meetings, sharing his philosophy and ideas. If necessary, he would share his messages orally or on a sign.

Donnie was a man of faith, who received great joy and comfort in providing aide and support to the elderly and less fortunate in the community. He spoke to and provided support for the homeless that included Bible messages, food, and sometimes shelter.

Memorial donations may be made to the Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless or Heaven's Kitchen in Marion, Illinois.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City with Mr. Josh Strafford officiating. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Marion.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, May 20, 2022 at the funeral home.

Family and friends are invited to Andresen's Cafe in Johnston City concluding the committal service on Saturday.

Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.