Donald "Don" E. Elmore

After graduating from Murphysboro High School, Don earned a B.A. (1964) from Southern Illinois University in history and a J.D. (1967) from the University of Illinois. After working positions in legal publishing and as an Assistant State's Attorney for Jackson County he joined the Wolff and Jones law practice in Murphysboro, IL as a partner until his retirement in 2008. Don was actively engaged in the civic life of his hometown and the Southern Illinois community. He served as President of the Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce, Murphysboro Park District Board Attorney for 34 years, Jackson County Community Mental Health Center Board Attorney and later member of the board. A man of quiet and steadfast faith and active parishioner of St. Andrew Church in Murphysboro, Don was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus who loved experiencing various manifestations of religious practices in his travels. Until the day of his passing, Don was intellectually vigorous and enjoyed sharing his love of diverse books and music. Starting from his time as a visiting student at New Mexico Highlands University, he loved to travel and enjoyed long walks, exploring historical sites and trying new cuisines. He was devoted to his family and tirelessly supported his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren in their personal and professional endeavors. He was a nurturing and engaged parent, and in retirement he found joy in spending time with his grandchildren, whether playing a game, telling a story or attending one of their performances. He will be remembered as a thoughtful and compassionate man who was a good listener with a witty sense of humor.