Donald "Don" E. Elmore
1942 - 2023
NATICK, MA - Donald "Don" E. Elmore, 80, of Natick, MA, formerly of Murphysboro, IL, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family in the ICU of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston in the early morning of Jan. 20, 2023.
Don was born Feb. 10, 1942 to Claude "Bussie" Elmore and Lucille (McElmurry) Elmore in Murphysboro, IL. He married his wife of 52 years, Patricia "Patti" Borgsmiller Elmore, in 1970 and they have one son, Donald "Don" E. Elmore, Jr.
After graduating from Murphysboro High School, Don earned a B.A. (1964) from Southern Illinois University in history and a J.D. (1967) from the University of Illinois. After working positions in legal publishing and as an Assistant State's Attorney for Jackson County he joined the Wolff and Jones law practice in Murphysboro, IL as a partner until his retirement in 2008. Don was actively engaged in the civic life of his hometown and the Southern Illinois community. He served as President of the Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce, Murphysboro Park District Board Attorney for 34 years, Jackson County Community Mental Health Center Board Attorney and later member of the board. A man of quiet and steadfast faith and active parishioner of St. Andrew Church in Murphysboro, Don was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus who loved experiencing various manifestations of religious practices in his travels. Until the day of his passing, Don was intellectually vigorous and enjoyed sharing his love of diverse books and music. Starting from his time as a visiting student at New Mexico Highlands University, he loved to travel and enjoyed long walks, exploring historical sites and trying new cuisines. He was devoted to his family and tirelessly supported his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren in their personal and professional endeavors. He was a nurturing and engaged parent, and in retirement he found joy in spending time with his grandchildren, whether playing a game, telling a story or attending one of their performances. He will be remembered as a thoughtful and compassionate man who was a good listener with a witty sense of humor.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice Elmore Howe. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patti; his son, Don, and his wife, Julia C. Prentice, of Dedham, MA; and grandchildren, Corinne Prentice Elmore and Adlai Prentice Elmore, of Dedham, MA.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Andrew Church in Murphysboro, IL on Monday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. with a visitation immediately preceding at 10 a.m. at the church. A reception following the burial will be in the KC Hall. In addition, a celebration of life reception will be held at Nouvelle in Natick, MA at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew School in Murphysboro (723 Mulberry St., Murphysboro, IL 62966) or the Borgsmiller-Elmore Doctoral Endowment Award at Southern Illinois University Foundation (Colyer Hall, 1235 Douglas Drive, Mail Code 6805, Carbondale, IL 62901).
Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro has been entrusted with arrangements.
