Donald "Don" E. Elmore, 80, of Natick, MA, formerly of Murphysboro, IL, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family in the ICU of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston in the early morning of Jan. 20, 2023.

Don was born Feb. 10, 1942 to Claude "Bussie" Elmore and Lucille (McElmurry) Elmore in Murphysboro, IL. He married his wife of 52 years, Patricia "Patti" Borgsmiller Elmore, in 1970 and they have one son, Donald "Don" E. Elmore, Jr.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Andrew Church in Murphysboro, IL on Monday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. with a visitation immediately preceding at 10 a.m. at the church.

A reception following the burial at the church cemetery will be in the KC Hall. In addition, a celebration of life reception will be held at Nouvelle in Natick, MA at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Andrew School in Murphysboro (723 Mulberry St., Murphysboro, IL 62966) or the Borgsmiller-Elmore Doctoral Endowment Award at Southern Illinois University Foundation (Colyer Hall, 1235 Douglas Drive, Mail Code 6805, Carbondale, IL 62901).

The full version of this obituary can be viewed at crainsonline.com.