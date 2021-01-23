 Skip to main content
Donald "Don" E. Rapp
Donald "Don" E. Rapp

Donald "Don" E. Rapp

Oct. 27, 1942 - Jan. 21, 2021

PINCKNEYVILLE — Donald "Don" E. Rapp, age 78, of Pinckneyville, IL, formerly of Steelville, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.

Don was born October 27, 1942, in Harrisburg, IL, a son to Leonard Earl and Anna Belle (McPherson) Rapp.

He retired from Arch Mineral Captain Mine after a 31-year long career of mining. For over 55 years he was an avid boater who spent most of those years on Kinkaid Lake. At the lake and at the mine he was known as, "Dandy Don".

Don was a member of St. Bruno's Catholic Church in Pinckneyville, IL. He honorably served his country in the United States Army and then became a lifelong member of the American Legion in Steelville, IL. Don also became a 50 plus years lifelong member of Alma Lodge #497 in Steelville, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda K. Rapp of Pinckneyville, IL; three stepsons: Derek (Amy) Cleland of Pinckneyville, Brett Cleland (Dina Roberts) of Bridgeton, MO, and Dr. Ryan (Amanda) Cleland of Edwardsville, IL; six grandchildren: Logan, Brayden, Kendall, Collins, Noah Cleland, and Chloe Yates; one sister, Mary Ann Chumbley of Trenton, MO; and one niece, Afton (Warren) Thomas of Des Moines, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Phyllis J. Rapp; and brother-in-law, William Chumbley.

For more information or to sign an online guest register, please visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com.

