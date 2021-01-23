Donald "Don" E. Rapp

Oct. 27, 1942 - Jan. 21, 2021

PINCKNEYVILLE — Donald "Don" E. Rapp, age 78, of Pinckneyville, IL, formerly of Steelville, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.

Don was born October 27, 1942, in Harrisburg, IL, a son to Leonard Earl and Anna Belle (McPherson) Rapp.

He retired from Arch Mineral Captain Mine after a 31-year long career of mining. For over 55 years he was an avid boater who spent most of those years on Kinkaid Lake. At the lake and at the mine he was known as, "Dandy Don".

Don was a member of St. Bruno's Catholic Church in Pinckneyville, IL. He honorably served his country in the United States Army and then became a lifelong member of the American Legion in Steelville, IL. Don also became a 50 plus years lifelong member of Alma Lodge #497 in Steelville, IL.