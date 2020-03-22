CARBONDALE — Donald “Don” Lloyd Morehead, 79, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Memorials may be made in Don's name to Hospice of Southern Illinois.

There will be private memorial services at a later date.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Morehead as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.