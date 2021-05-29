Donald E. Bender

1931 - 2021

LAKE OF EGYPT — Donald E. Bender, 89, of the Lake of Egypt, peacefully passed away on Monday morning, April 19, 2021 at 4:45 a.m. at The Davis Community in Wilmington, NC.

Don was born in 1931 in Herrin, the son of Aggard and Mary Bender. He grew up in Herrin where he attended South Side School and graduated from Herrin High School in 1949. Don joined the U.S. Air Force right after high school where he repaired aircraft at Ladd Air Force Base near Fairbanks Alaska. After promotion to staff sergeant, Don left the Air Force in 1952 and graduated from SIU's Vocational Technical Institute at Crab Orchard. Later, he was employed at McDonald Douglas Aircraft Corporation in St. Louis, Missouri.

Don married Dolores Bione on April 7, 1957 and together they shared over 58 wonderful years of marriage until Dolores passed on September 29, 2015. Don joined Olin Mathison located in the Crab Orchard Ordill area in 1959 as a mechanical engineer and retired in 1993.

He was an active member of the Herrin Elks and American Legion. Don held a lifelong love for his dogs, fishing, camping, and travel.