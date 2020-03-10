Donald E. Lovejoy

Don traveled extensively while his daughter was in the military, including several cruises (Hawaii, Alaska, and Panama Canal), and many countries throughout Europe, as well as Australia and New Zealand. His favorite spot was Hawaii and he said you have to go a long way to find somewhere more beautiful than Hawaii.

Due to illness, Don and Lorene moved from Grand Tower to Marion in 2009 to be closer to their children. They both hated leaving Grand Tower and missed visiting with their friends at home and at the local coffee shop. It wasn't long before they made new friends in Marion, which made it a little easier for them to live away from their hometown of many years. They continued to visit friends at Grand Tower, always with a stop to check on the Mississippi river, as much as possible.

Despite all his accomplishments, his children were his greatest joy. Dona served in the Air Force for 28 years, retiring as a Colonel. His son-in-law of 39 years, Arthur Hanley, served in the Air Force for 22 years and retired as a Lt. Colonel. His son, Alan Lovejoy, became a Certified Public Accountant and retired as a partner for the accounting firm Gray Hunter Stenn LLP in Marion.