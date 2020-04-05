× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HEYWORTH — On Friday, March 20, 2020, at 10:07 p.m., Donald E. Phillips, 85 years of age, died of natural causes at home near Heyworth, Illinois. By his side were family members including Peggy, his wife of over 63 years.

Don is survived by Peggy; their sons, G. Michael Phillips (Marlene) of Pasadena, California, Steven Phillips (Sue) of Greenview, and David Phillips (Kelley) of Heyworth. In addition, Don is survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Born on Aug. 8, 1934, in Kansas City, Kansas, Donald Ernst Phillips, the son of Russell Augustus and Theresa Irene (Ernst) Phillips, he grew up in Du Quoin.

He graduated from Du Quoin High School in the class of 1952. Mr. Phillips attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale where he earned his bachelor's degree in Journalism in 1956.

He was a reporter, photojournalist, and editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, the Egyptian.

His parents preceded him in death.