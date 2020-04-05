HEYWORTH — On Friday, March 20, 2020, at 10:07 p.m., Donald E. Phillips, 85 years of age, died of natural causes at home near Heyworth, Illinois. By his side were family members including Peggy, his wife of over 63 years.
Don is survived by Peggy; their sons, G. Michael Phillips (Marlene) of Pasadena, California, Steven Phillips (Sue) of Greenview, and David Phillips (Kelley) of Heyworth. In addition, Don is survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Born on Aug. 8, 1934, in Kansas City, Kansas, Donald Ernst Phillips, the son of Russell Augustus and Theresa Irene (Ernst) Phillips, he grew up in Du Quoin.
He graduated from Du Quoin High School in the class of 1952. Mr. Phillips attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale where he earned his bachelor's degree in Journalism in 1956.
He was a reporter, photojournalist, and editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, the Egyptian.
His parents preceded him in death.
After college, Mr. Phillips worked as a news writer with the Marion Daily Republican in Marion. In 1960, he accepted a position as a writer with the Illinois Agricultural Association (IAA) where he worked for the balance of his career. On June 10, 1974, Mr. Phillips launched FarmWeek, a weekly newspaper he created and developed for IAA which focused on farming and the Illinois agricultural industry. He served as FarmWeek's first editor.
Mr. Phillips requested that his remains be cremated. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth is in charge of arrangements.
To read more about Mr. Phillips, visit www.calvertbelangeebruce.com.
