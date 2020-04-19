CHESTER — Donald E. Welge, 84, passed away at 4:52 a.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, Missouri.
He was born to the late William H. and Rudelle F. (nee Fritze) Welge on July 11, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Don married Mary Alice Childers on Aug. 4, 1962, in St. John Lutheran Church in Chester, Illinois. She survives.
Don had been the President of Gilster Mary-Lee Corp in Chester and was with the company for more than 60 years.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Chester.
He was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Chester, Steeleville and Perryville and was also a director for the Buena Vista National Bank.
Don was passionate in supporting the Boy Scouts for more than 40 years and had been council president. He was an adviser for the School of Business at Southern Illinois University of Carbondale and Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Don was also an active Louisiana State University Alumni with the School of Agriculture.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Welge of Chester; two sons, Robert (Paige) Welge of Chester, and Thomas (Tracy) Welge of Chester; one brother, Mike (Betty) Welge of Chester; one sister-in-law, Julia Saak of Chester; four grandchildren, Austin, Lauren, Jackson and William Welge; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bruce Welge; and one brother-in-law, Wib Saak.
Memorial services will be conducted in Don's memory at a later date in St. John Lutheran Church in Chester. A private graveside service will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Chester.
Memorials contributions can be made in Don's memory to St. John Lutheran Church and memorials are being accepted at Pechacek Funeral Homes in Chester.
To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net.
