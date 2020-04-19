× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTER — Donald E. Welge, 84, passed away at 4:52 a.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born to the late William H. and Rudelle F. (nee Fritze) Welge on July 11, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Don married Mary Alice Childers on Aug. 4, 1962, in St. John Lutheran Church in Chester, Illinois. She survives.

Don had been the President of Gilster Mary-Lee Corp in Chester and was with the company for more than 60 years.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Chester.

He was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Chester, Steeleville and Perryville and was also a director for the Buena Vista National Bank.

Don was passionate in supporting the Boy Scouts for more than 40 years and had been council president. He was an adviser for the School of Business at Southern Illinois University of Carbondale and Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Don was also an active Louisiana State University Alumni with the School of Agriculture.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran.