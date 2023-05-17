Donald Elbert Duty

Aug. 1, 1934 - May 15, 2023

ANNA - Donald Elbert Duty, age 88 of Anna, died Monday, May 15, 2023 at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale. He was born on Aug. 1, 1934 in Union County, the son of Elbert James and Goldie Marie (Williams) Duty. He married Sarah Lea (Dillow) on June 25, 1952 in Jackson, Missouri.

Donald is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Lea Duty of Anna; two children, Mitcheal (Renee) Duty of De Soto and LaDonna (Rodger) Johnson of Anna; grandchildren Michael Duty, James (Jessie) Duty, Alicia Duty, Leigh-Anne (Scott) Mitcheff, and Karen (Kyle) Grant; great-grandchildren, Amelia Alice Grace Gruny, Jayden Johnson, Julian Crippen, Ember, Lillian, Kaiya, and Cain Mitcheff, Kylen (Nikki) Grant, Kalynn, Kollyn, and Kaden Grant, and Cain Briddick; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Donald loved working in the garden. He was notoriously skilled at nurturing flowers back to life. He also enjoyed raising parakeets and various game birds, as well as horseback riding. He spent most of his working life as an operator for the Union County Highway Dept. and helping his wife Sarah Lea to care for their farm. He will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna, with Pastor Scott Foster officiating. Interment will be in the Anna Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, May 19 from 12 p.m. until the service hour at 1 p.m. at the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna.

