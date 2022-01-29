Donald H. Svanda

Aug. 20, 1948 - Jan. 27, 2022

MURPHYSBORO – Donald H. Svanda, 73, of Murphysboro, passed away at 1:54 p.m., Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Herrin Hospital in Herrin, IL.

Donald was born in Murphysboro, IL, on August 20, 1948, the son of Frank E. and Esther M. Stegmann. He married Alice Graff on May 16, 1970, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Campbell Hill. He was an Insurance Salesman for Modern of America. He was in Insurance from January 1987 until 2016. Don was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Vietnam Conflict, from May 1968 until March 1970.

He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Murphysboro, where he held multiple positions; Paul Stout American Legion Post #127, Murphysboro; and Murphysboro Kiwanis Club.

Don is survived by his wife, Alice M. Svanda of Murphysboro; children: Donald Jason (Jessica) Svanda of Murphysboro and Allison Svanda of Murphysboro; grandchildren: Faith, Hunter and Kearston Svanda; siblings: Mary (Jim) Bogenpohl of St. Louis, MO, Carol Winscher of St. Louis, MO, Pat Miller of Benton, IL, Debbie (Ted) Hinkebein of Florissant, MO, Rick (Cindy) Svanda of Ava, and Lisa (David) Uffelman of Murphysboro; and sister-in-law, Mary Reiman of Murphysboro.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers-in-law: Charles Winscher, Gene Miller and David Reiman; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Wayne and Dorothy Graff.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Murphysboro, with Rev. William F. Engfehr, III and Rev. Bryce Pitlick officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Murphysboro. Visitation will be at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, where friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church. To sign the guest book, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.