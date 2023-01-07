Donald Lee Fisher Adams

1942 - 2022

CARBONDALE – Donald Lee Fisher Adams, age 80 of Carbondale, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Integrity Healthcare, Anna.

He was born June 13, 1942 to Charles and Edna (Choate) Adams in Carbondale.

Don was a career military officer. He served 37 years in total and retired as the Chief Warrant Officer 4 of the 1244th Transportation Company based in Cairo, Illinois. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Don spent many years as a volunteer Firefighter with the Makanda Fire Department. He was proud that he assisted with the construction of the new Fire Station on Giant City Road.

Don enjoyed watching NFL Football, especially the Los Angeles Rams. He often shared this passion with his family. He enjoyed being outdoors, and spent a lot of time with his young family camping and fishing. He also spent many enjoyable hours working in his garage with his large collection of tools. In his younger years he spent time coaching his sons Little League baseball team.

His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family.

Donald is survived by his children, Randy Adams of Marion; Keith (Michelle) Adams of Mechanicsville, VA; Michael Adams of Murphysboro; and Cynthia (Geoffrey) Partlow of Carbondale; granddaughters, Heather Pendley of Crainville; Carmen Cline of Marion; Hannah Cline of Carbondale and Isabella (Gavin) Adams of Mechanicsville, VA; great-grandsons, Gauge Closson and Maverick Pendley, both of Crainville; siblings, Pat (Bob) Richards of Colorado Springs, CO and Tommy Adams of Marion; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Helen Adams; Bill Adams; Carolyn Shaya; Sue Monaham and Jim Adams.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial Services for Donald Lee Fisher Adams will be Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with the sharing of memories by family and friends.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until the hour of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged and can be directed to the Veteran's Honor Flight and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.