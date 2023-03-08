Donald Lee Vunesky

Aug. 7, 1936 - Mar. 5, 2023

COLLINSVILLE, IL — Donald Lee Vunesky, age 86 of Collinsville, passed away, Sunday, March 5, 2023 in Lebanon. He was born Aug. 7, 1936 to Joseph and Anna (Kosovic) Vunesky in East Saint Louis.

On Sept. 3, 1960 he married Cheryl Crawshaw. They shared 43 years of making wonderful memories. She preceded him in death on Nov. 18, 2003.

Don proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an avid sports fan and loved animals especially dogs. He loved people and his Lord Jesus Christ.

Donald is survived by his children, Bruce (Kim) Vunesky of Lebanon, IL and Renee (Michael) Heckner of Lascassas, TN; a granddaughter, Sierra Heckner of Lascassas TN; other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Cheryl.

A celebration of life for Donald Lee Vunesky will be Friday, March 10, 2023 in Lebanon First United Methodist Church, 603 W. St. Louis Street, Lebanon, Illinois at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kim Hagedorn officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park, 31 Memorial Dr., (Old Rte 13) Murphysboro, Illinois with Pastor Larry Worthen officiating. Military rites will be accorded.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.

Memorials can be directed in honor of Don to the Lebanon First United Methodist Church, 603 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon, IL 62254.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

