Donald Lee Watson

Donald Lee Watson, 87, of rural Williamson County, IL, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on April 14, 2021, following a battle with Alzheimer's. His faith, his loving family, and their firm belief in God supported them all through this heartbreaking time.

There will be a graveside service with military rites at Oakland Cemetery, Carbondale, IL, on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reflections Memory Care, 517 Rushing Drive, Carterville, IL 62918. Envelopes will also be available at the cemetery.

