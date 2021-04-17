 Skip to main content
Donald Lee Watson, 87, of rural Williamson County, IL, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on April 14, 2021, following a battle with Alzheimer's. His faith, his loving family, and their firm belief in God supported them all through this heartbreaking time.

There will be a graveside service with military rites at Oakland Cemetery, Carbondale, IL, on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reflections Memory Care, 517 Rushing Drive, Carterville, IL 62918. Envelopes will also be available at the cemetery.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.meredithfh.com for more information.

