Donald Milton Garver

MURPHYSBORO — Donald Milton Garver, 83, passed away at his residence in Murphysboro, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021.

His body will be cremated and there will be a "Celebration of Life" at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

