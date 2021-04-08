Donald Milton Garver
MURPHYSBORO — Donald Milton Garver, 83, passed away at his residence in Murphysboro, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021.
His body will be cremated and there will be a "Celebration of Life" at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
