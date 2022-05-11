Donald Patrick Glenn

May 23, 1947 - May 5, 2022

THE VILLAGES, FL. — Donald Patrick Glenn of The Villages, FL, departed this earth to his heavenly home on May 5, 2022, at the age of 74.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ronald; and his parents: Robert V. and Naomi Glenn.

Don grew up in Dupo, IL, where he was an Eagle Scout and attended Dupo High School, lettering in baseball, football and basketball. Don left Dupo in 1965 to attend Southern Illinois University. He graduated in 1969 and soon married his college sweetheart, Mona Isbell, in June of the same year. Don will be fondly remembered as a true and helpful friend; a funny, dry wit with a distinctively Don chuckle; quick with a glass of wine or the perfectly grilled steak for a guest. A loving partner, a caring and generous brother, brother-in-law and uncle, a (secretly sentimental) fixture of every holiday gathering or theme party - a spirit that will be missed by many.

Don is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mona; and sisters-in-law: Lolly Glenn, Gail Rawson and her husband Mike, Amy Isbell, and her husband Randall Bone; and his brother-in-law, George Dewey Isbell and his wife Melanie; along with six nephews: Dean Isbell, Tyler Isbell and wife Bianca, Griffin Isbell and wife Brittani, Austin Isbell, Ryan Bone, and Camden Bone; as well as three great-nephews; and one great-niece.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. For those who wish to honor Don's memory, please make a donation to the First Christian Church, 306 West Monroe Street, Carbondale, IL. A full obituary and tribute video are available at www.beyersfuneralhome.com