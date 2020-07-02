Donald Paul Giles

Dad was most proud of his Family, his Faith, the Saint Louis Cardinals and his Marine service. Our family included three boys and the youngest sibling, our sister. He was involved in initiating the first of the Little League programs in West Frankfort. In subsequent years, he and Mom supported all four of us in our sports involvement at all levels, hauling us to games and for practices before and after school from town to our home on Highway 37. Don considered bringing family members and friends into their church to be one of his greatest achievements. He often stated he was “Blessed” and had a great life, even after surviving the Great Depression, losing both parents at a young age, in addition to our Mother and Brother. He always had a positive attitude.