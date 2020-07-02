WEST FRANKFORT — Our Father, Donald Paul Giles, born April 13, 1929, passed on June 24, 2020 in his longtime family home. He has now joined the Love of His Life, our Mother, Mary Alice. They were together more than 72 years, since Mom's freshman year in high school.
He was born to Gariet and Ethel Giles and was one of seven Giles boys. Don graduated from Frankfort Community High School in 1947 and competed in several sports.
Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Sergeant. His service was with Marine Aviation, stationed in North Carolina at the Cherry Point Marine Air Station and participated in several aircraft carrier cruises in the Mediterranean and Caribbean. The highlight of his military career was putting baseball great, Ted Williams into his cockpit twice a day during his flight retraining for the Korean War. Don and all his brothers served in the U.S. Military, including the Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.
After his military career, he returned home to West Frankfort, starting a family and entering civilian life. Don was the first of the Giles clan to attend college, graduating in 1952, with an associates degree from the Southern Illinois University Technical College. Two sons also became Salukis through university experiences.
Like many of Dad's predecessors and family, he proudly worked most of his life as a Coal Miner, employed by Peabody for surface operations and Old Ben in the repair shop where he developed life long friendships.
He held several local leadership positions with the United Mine Workers of America and served as their representative on the Union Hospital Board of Directors in West Frankfort.
Dad was most proud of his Family, his Faith, the Saint Louis Cardinals and his Marine service. Our family included three boys and the youngest sibling, our sister. He was involved in initiating the first of the Little League programs in West Frankfort. In subsequent years, he and Mom supported all four of us in our sports involvement at all levels, hauling us to games and for practices before and after school from town to our home on Highway 37. Don considered bringing family members and friends into their church to be one of his greatest achievements. He often stated he was “Blessed” and had a great life, even after surviving the Great Depression, losing both parents at a young age, in addition to our Mother and Brother. He always had a positive attitude.
Dad was preceded by his wife, Mary; parents; brothers, Odell, Ray, Ralph, Wayne, Robert and Bill Giles; and his best friend and son, Jeff Giles.
He is survived by Brad (Linda) Giles, Scott (Karen) Giles, Lisa (Michael) Edwards and daughter-in-law, Jackie Giles. Grandchildren include Chip Giles, Jason Giles, Lauren and Josiah Edwards, Andrew (Mollie) Maggio. He was very proud of his great-grandchildren, Henry, Emma and Annie Maggio. We are in debt to our cousin, Michael Giles for his efforts to support our parents. We consider his caregivers, Shelly Linn and Cathy Wilce, as family and greatly appreciate the years of caring for our mother and father. He will be greatly missed.
There will be a private family service to honor and remember Don Giles.
Union Funeral Home in West Frankfort, is in charge of arrangements.
