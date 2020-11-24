GOREVILLE — Donald R. Wollard, age 83, of Goreville, passed away at 10:06 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in the Hillview Healthcare Center of Vienna.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24th at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home of Marion.

Interment will follow in Freedom Cemetery.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to “Pulley's Mill Apostolic Church”. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation or service it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.

