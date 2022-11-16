Donald Ray Bonds
1940 - 2022
CARBONDALE — Donald Ray Bonds, 82, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.
Donald was born on January 18, 1940 in Carbondale to Ray and Ora (Hill) Bonds. Donald married Phyllis Robinson on Oct. 6, 1956 in Murphysboro.
Donald worked as a Concrete Finisher for many years. He was a member of the Operator's Plasterers and Cement Masons Local #143. He enjoyed playing the game of golf and going on cruises. Donald never met a stranger.
Donald is survived by his grandchildren, Bradley Jones and Kellee Jones; great-grandchildren, Ryder Jones Noriega, Alexis Edmonds, and Makenzi Jones; and son-in-law, Bill Jones.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Bonds; parents; son, Charlie Bonds; daughter, Pamela Jones; one brother, and two sisters.
Funeral services for Donald will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Rev. John Annable officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Public visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. The family has requested that all family and friends are invited to attend the service to celebrate Donald's life with the exception for Theresa Monaco Lister.
To leave a story or memory of Donald visit www.meredithfh.com.
