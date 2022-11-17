 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald Ray Bonds

Donald Ray Bonds

1940—2022

CARBONDALE – Donald Ray Bonds, 82, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Visitation will be from Noon until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with the funeral at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.

For more information and to read the full obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.

