Donald Ray Choate

Donald is survived by his sons: Jeffrey (Jill Winner) Choate of Marion, Wesley (Claudia) Choate of Pinckneyville, Gregory (Jodie) Choate of Jonesboro and Roger (Dawn) Choate of Paducah, KY.; 16 grandchildren: Christopher Choate, Andrew Choate, Matthew Choate, Meredith Choate, Olivia Choate, Craig Choate, Coleman Choate, Stephanie Plott, Joshua Choate, Jordan Choate, Maggie Choate, Hannah Choate, Isaac Choate, Jeremy Cotton, Kaleb Cotton and Jillian Cotton; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Choate of Carbondale; sister, Mary Ruth Casey of Jonesboro; brother-in-law, Orval Vancil of Owensboro, KY; sisters-in-law: Shirley Frick of Creve Coeur, MO, Irma Frick of Jonesboro and Pat Farris of Morton; aunt, Ethel Choate Marlow of Florida; special friend, Billie Earl; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sue Choate.

Don had a life well lived and a smile for everyone he met. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro for 42 years, serving as a deacon since 1967. He made a profession of faith as a young man in 1957. He worked at Blankenship Auto Parts in Anna for 43 years. Don was very proud to be the longest-serving school board member in Illinois, serving on the board for Jonesboro Elementary School for 54 years. While serving on the school board, he was the Board President for 24 years - never missing a meeting. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan, as well as high school and college basketball. He coached boys summer league baseball for 21 years mentoring many young men and building lifelong relationships. He was the official scorekeeper for Anna-Jonesboro HS basketball for 16 years. Don also enjoyed fishing, eating fish, and spending part of his retirement time at Crab Orchard Lake.