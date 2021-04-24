Donald Ray Hindman
MURPHYSBORO — Donald Ray Hindman, 89, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away at 6:42 p.m. on Wednesday April 21, 2021, at his residence in Murphysboro, Illinois, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Mass will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Augustine Ibezimako officiating. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church, with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Chester, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church or Residential Hospice for more information, please visit https://www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
