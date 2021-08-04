Donald Robert Darling, M.D.

In 1962, Don accepted a position in general medicine at the Carbondale Clinic. He expanded his expertise to include hematology and oncology and proudly served at the Clinic until his retirement in 1999. He became known throughout southern Illinois as a cancer specialist and served the entire region at a time when local oncologists were a rarity.

In 1968 Don and Betty built a home at 2603 Sunset Drive which has recently been named a landmark by the City of Carbondale. Due to its unique architecture and his contributions to the community, it is now listed on the Carbondale Register of Historic Places.

Donald Darling served his community as a member of the Lions Club and as a board member of the YMCA of Jackson County. He also served as a lecturer at the College of Medicine at SIU. He and Betty were long and faithful members of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale, where he sang in the choir. We know he is singing again today.