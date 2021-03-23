Donald Russell Margentahler

Donald was born on January 8, 1938, in Pinckneyville, IL, a son to Russell H. "Mackey" and Dorothy May (Gemmill) Margenthaler. On September 6, 1958 he married his high school sweetheart, Sherry Verdene Craig, at the United Methodist Church, Pinckneyville, IL, and she survives. After graduating from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Business he served in the US Air Force as an officer in the Strategic Air Patrol and was honorably discharged as a Second Lieutenant in 1963. Then began his long career with John Deere. During his tenure he worked in various human resource and labor relations positions, ultimately retiring as Director of Community Relations and President of John Deere Foundation. A local Quad City paper aptly called him the father of John Deere Commons as he was a member of a team of community leaders who had a vision to develop Moline's Riverfront. He served in leadership positions on a variety of community organizations that included Renew Moline and East Moline, Airport Authority, United Way, Chamber of Commerce of Upper Rock Island County, Quad City Arts, Youth Hope (Christian Friendliness) and the American Cancer Society to name a few. Donald was a member of the United Methodist Church, Pinckneyville, IL. He was very active in Riverside United Methodist Church Moline, IL and was a Moline Rotarian.