Donald Scaife Detwiler
CARBONDALE — Donald Scaife Detwiler, 87, of Carbondale, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Manor Court of Carbondale.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services at this time.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com

