Donald W. Cochran

Nov. 21, 1936 - Mar. 25, 2022

ELKVILLE — Donald W. Cochran, 85, of Elkville, passed away at 9:21 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at his residence.

Donald had been a salesman for Metropolitan Insurance. He was a member of the Elkville First Baptist Church. Donald was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to sing.

He was born November 21, 1936, in Elkville, IL, the son of Henry and Della (Addison) Cochran.

He married Nellie Joan Perryman on June 24, 1955, in Dowell, IL and she survives.

He is survived by his wife of Elkville; three children: Tony Cochran and wife, Tricia of Loveland, CO, Terha Knittel and husband, Steve of Grovetown, GA, and Tim Cochran and wife, Laura of Vienna, IL; two siblings: Gene Cochran and wife, Pat of Elkville and Donna Shupe of Elkville; thirteen grandchildren: Lindsey Cochran, Stacey Cochran, Sera Knittel, Sasha Knittel, Kathryn Knittel, Collin Knittel, Kyle Knittel, Eli Cochran, Jonas Cochran, Avery Cochran, Finn Cochran, Oliver Cochran, and Lofton Cochran; and three great-grandchildren: Camaiya White, Lucas Garno and Lydia Garno.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Joe Cochran and two sisters: Mary Schmidt and Barbara Watson.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Elkville First Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Slone officiating.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday at the church and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church.

Burial will be in the Elkville Cemetery in Elkville.

Friends may make memorials to the Elkville First Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.