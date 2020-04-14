THEBES — Donald Walden, 83, of Thebes, died at 12:50 a.m., Monday, April 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his wife and daughters after a long, courageous battle of stage four lung cancer with brain metastasis.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 6 Walnut St., Evansville, IN 47701, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a charity of your choice.
Sympathy cards may be mailed to Crain Funeral Home, P.O. Box 257, Anna, IL 62906.
Crain Funeral Home in Tamms is in charge of arrangements.
