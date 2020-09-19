Donetia Faye Laur

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BENTON — Donetia Faye (Bozovich) Laur, 90, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, in Morton and Johnston Funeral Home in Benton, with Pastor Joe Zbinden officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Steel City Baptist Church or to the Benton-West City Ministerial Alliance.

Donetia worked at the telephone company in Benton upon graduation from high school. She later worked in the office for Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria and a secretary for Freeman Coal Company in West Frankfort. After retiring from Freeman, she worked 12 more years doing in-home care for the elderly through several senior citizen programs. For a time she served as the pie baker at the Christopher MaidRite.

Donetia was a member of the Steel City Baptist Church.

She enjoyed listening to her music, working in her flowers, and cooking. She also loved watching Cardinal Baseball games.