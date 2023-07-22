Donna C. Harris

May 18, 1946 - July 15, 2023

MARION, IL – Donna C. Harris, 77, of Marion, IL, passed away July 15, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Donna was born on May 18, 1946 in South Gate, California to Kenneth and Mae (Rainey) DePuy. She married Gary Dale Harris on Jan. 5, 1962. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage.

Gary preceded her in death on July 18, 2020.

Donna enjoyed sewing, glass etching, and horses and riding their Harley earlier in marriage.

Survivors include her dear kitty, Nelly. Sister, Barbara (James) Harrigan of West Frankfort; Brother, Jonny (Linda) Harvill of Carterville; Niece Brandi Parvin of Mulkeytown; brother-in-law Mike (Sharon) Harris of Marion; and Sister-in-law Pamela (Harris) Starrick of Marion; and numerous Nieces, nephew, family and friends.

Private services will be held and internment will be at Memorial Gardens of Energy. Arrangements entrusted to Crain Funeral Home.