Donna D. (Etherton) Webb

MURPHYSBORO — Donna D. (Etherton) Webb, 75, of Murphysboro, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at her residence in Murphysboro, IL.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2021, at Pettett Funeral Home in Murphysboro, IL, with Pastor Shaker Samuel officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Donor's choice.

For more information, please visit pettettfuneralhome.com.