Donna Joy Signaigo

1937 - 2023

VAN, TX - After a long and full life, our dear mother, Donna Joy Signaigo, sadly passed away in Texas on Jan. 20, 2023, under the compassionate care of her daughter. She was deeply loved and will be missed immensely.

Joy was born Feb. 15, 1937, in Murphysboro, IL. She was predeceased by her parents and grandson, Peter Pope. She is survived by her five younger brothers, Paul, Mike, Terry, Steve and Jim Estel; her son, Craig Pope; daughter, Krista Fasig; son-in-law, David Fasig; nine grandchildren, Samuel Pope, Jacob Pope, Gabrielle Pope, Micaella Pope, Laura Fleming, Olivia Fasig, Jordan Fasig, Bobby Fasig and Brandon Fasig as well as twelve great-grandchildren.

Joy was a proud member of the First Christian Church and Fraternal Order of Eagles Women's Auxiliary. Having served in the U.S. Army, she was also a member of the VFW and American Legion. She was never idle and worked in shoe manufacturing, food services, and custodial services at Southern Illinois University before retiring as a foreman. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, reading, gambling and especially cooking. Her mouth-watering chicken-n-dumplings were blue ribbon worthy. There was always room at the table; no one was a stranger.

A celebration of life will be held in Murphysboro at a later date.