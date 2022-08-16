Donna (Kapp) Olson Venn

May 19, 1928 - Aug. 1, 2022

LINDENHURST —Donna (Kapp) Olson Venn, 94, passed away peacefully, on Aug. 1, 2022. Family was by her side at her home in Lindenhurst, IL.

Donna was born to Cecil and Mae Kapp, in Ottawa, KS, on May 19, 1928. She met her first husband, K. Duane Olson, while attending the University of Kansas. They were married in 1948. They had a son, David, and daughter, Diane.

Donna loved and put her all into taking care of her family. She was a wonderful and adventurous cook. She loved to sew and was an accomplished seamstress, sewing clothing, quilts, curtains and more. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends and also achieved the Life Master rank playing competitive duplicate contract bridge.

With children raised, Donna returned to school and earned her Master's degree in Speech Pathology from Southern Illinois University in 1975. She was employed as a Speech Pathologist for the Du Quoin, IL school system until retirement in 1988.

After retirement, Donna and Duane traveled the country in an RV and eventually settled permanently in Pharr, TX. After Duane passed in 1998, Donna moved back to Illinois to be closer to family.

Doing so gave her the opportunity to meet Robert Venn, whose daughter Karen had married Donna's son David in 2002. Robert and Donna were married in 2006 and have been inseparable ever since. They wintered in Texas for as long as health allowed, and then settled in the Lake Villa/Lindenhurst area of Illinois. Donna enjoyed becoming a member of Bob's large family and enjoyed gaining many more children and grandchildren to keep life interesting.

Donna made friends easily and liked to be involved in the community. She volunteered her time as a Candy Striper in Ottawa, KS. In Du Quoin, IL she gave of her time as a Sunday school teacher, at Marshall Browning Hospital, at 5 Star Industries and for Meals on Wheels. She also loved volunteering her time to teach bridge and sewing to other seniors while in Texas.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil L. Kapp and Etta Mae (Hamilton) Kapp, and by her first husband K. Duane Olson. She is survived by her husband, Robert W. Venn; her son, David Kapp (Karen) Olson; her daughter, Diane Olson (Michael) Shawgo, her granddaughter Sarah Shawgo; her stepchildren: Karen (David) Olson, Jeanne (Eric) Pfirman, Beth Venn, Adam (Mary) Venn, Amy (Scott) Shepard, Eric Venn; and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On Aug. 4, 2022 a gathering of family and caregivers shared memories and celebrated Donna's life. Donna will be eternally loved and missed.