GOREVILLE — Donna Lea Farris, 65, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, in First Baptist Church in Goreville, with the Rev. R.G. Null officiating. Burial will be in Busby Chapel Cemetery in Goreville. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at First Baptist Church in Goreville, and from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday. DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO COVID-19 there will be a visitation limit of 50-person capacity at one time, funeral limit to 50 persons, facial coverings required and social distancing of attendees from others.
Memorial contributions may be made to Donna Farris Endowment Fund for John A. Logan College Nursing Students, in care of Southern Trust Bank, 101 N. Broadway, Goreville, IL 62939.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
