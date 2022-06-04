Donna M. Alford

She was born to the late Lonnie and Mary Alford, Aug. 16, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois. Donna is survived by her brother, Michael Alford. She is also survived by her son Andrew Alford and daughter in-law Kara Alford and her five grandchildren, Xander, Koda, Josie, Serenity, and Drake. Beside her love for her family, she loved to read and work in her garden. She also loved her Chicago Black Hawks.