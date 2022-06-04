Donna M. Alford
1952 - 2022
MARION — The world lost a beloved mother and grandmother, May 31, 2022. Donna Alford, 69, of Marion IL, passed away at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville IN.
She was born to the late Lonnie and Mary Alford, Aug. 16, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois. Donna is survived by her brother, Michael Alford. She is also survived by her son Andrew Alford and daughter in-law Kara Alford and her five grandchildren, Xander, Koda, Josie, Serenity, and Drake. Beside her love for her family, she loved to read and work in her garden. She also loved her Chicago Black Hawks.
There will not be service per her wishes, just a cremation. A celebration of life will be held later.
