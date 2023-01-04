 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donna Stoodley

  • 0
Donna Stoodley

Donna Stoodley

MURPHYSBORO – Donna Stoodley, age 66 of Murphysboro, surrounded by loved ones, went to be with her heavenly Father on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 after a courageous fight against cancer.

A celebration of Donna's Life will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 1 p.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with Rev. In-Sook Hwang officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. To view the full obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela president says he's willing to normalize ties with U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News