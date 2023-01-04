Donna Stoodley

MURPHYSBORO – Donna Stoodley, age 66 of Murphysboro, surrounded by loved ones, went to be with her heavenly Father on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 after a courageous fight against cancer.

A celebration of Donna's Life will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 1 p.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with Rev. In-Sook Hwang officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. To view the full obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.