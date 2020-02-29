MARION — Donna Sue Atkisson, 75, passed away peacefully at 6:03 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in The Anchor Senior Living Facility of Marion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the funeral home. A private memorial service and internment will be at a later date.
The Atkisson family has requested, memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or the Alzheimer's Association instead of monetary gifts of remembrance. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
