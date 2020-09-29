 Skip to main content
JOHNSTON CITY — Donnie L. Phillips, 86, of Johnston City passed away on Saturday, Sept, 26, 2020, at 11:47 p.m. at home.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. at the J City Church First Freewill Baptist in Johnston City with Pastor Keith Fletcher officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery of Johnston City with graveside military rights conducted by the Marion V.F.W., American Legion, and Army Funeral Honor's Burial Detail. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City is in charge of arrangements. Because of Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the J City Church First Freewill Baptist of Johnston City. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Donnie was born on Aug. 7, 1934, in Sturdivant, Missouri, the son of Ezra and Mary (Bradshaw) Phillips.

He married Carol Sue (Kelley) on Aug. 19, 1960, in Marion. She preceded him in death on Jan. 19, 2017.

Donnie worked as a maintenance laborer for SIU C for 31and a half years, retiring in 1995. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He was a member of the J City Church First Freewill Baptist of Johnston City.

He is survived by two daughters, Susan Kay McClellan of Louisville, Kentucky, and Stacy Renee Holloway and husband Kevin of Energy; one son, Michael Brent Phillips and wife Amanda of Cookeville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Brooke A. Wachtel and husband Nathan, Bradley A. McClellan, Haleigh R. Whitehead and husband Bryson, Hayden R. Holloway, Nathan M. Phillips, and Bethany L. Phillips; three great grandchildren, Lauren, Avery, and Broderick Wachtel; and a sister, Lucille Johnson of Johnston City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mina Lou Bowden; and a brother, Herbert M. Phillips.

