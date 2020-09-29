× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON CITY — Donnie L. Phillips, 86, of Johnston City passed away on Saturday, Sept, 26, 2020, at 11:47 p.m. at home.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. at the J City Church First Freewill Baptist in Johnston City with Pastor Keith Fletcher officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery of Johnston City with graveside military rights conducted by the Marion V.F.W., American Legion, and Army Funeral Honor's Burial Detail. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City is in charge of arrangements. Because of Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the J City Church First Freewill Baptist of Johnston City. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Donnie was born on Aug. 7, 1934, in Sturdivant, Missouri, the son of Ezra and Mary (Bradshaw) Phillips.

He married Carol Sue (Kelley) on Aug. 19, 1960, in Marion. She preceded him in death on Jan. 19, 2017.